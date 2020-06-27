CORUNNA — Storms throughout northern Indiana brought lightning and high winds, knocking out power to many throughout northeast Indiana.
Customers of Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Indiana Michigan Power and local rural electric membership corporations all dealt with outages from the storms that swept through the area late Friday night.
“NIPSCO crews have been working around the clock to assess damage and make the necessary repairs to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” said information from NIPSCO’s storm outage website.
The NIPSCO and I&M service territories were hardest hit in northwest Indiana. NIPSCO reported about 19,000 outages while I&M reported nearly 20,000 outages, of which 2,440 were in Indiana. Websites for the electric cooperatives did not report total outages, only the amount without power at a given point in time.
NIPSCO had all power restored in northeast Indiana early Saturday. I&M expected to have all power in northeast Indiana restored by 11 p.m. Saturday.
“Crews are in the field to restore outages in southwest Michigan, northeast Indiana and in the South Bend/Elkhart area and will continue working until all customers are restored,” said Tracy Warner, I&M spokesman. “Southwest Michigan was the hardest-hit area, with heavy tree damage reported and recorded wind gusts of 68 mph in Buchanan and 64 mph in Benton Harbor.”
All of the power companies urge people to stay away from downed power lines and report them either to the utility or local police.
“Most important to your safety is to avoid downed power lines, damaged poles or other hazardous situations. Every downed wire should be treated as though it is a live wire,” the NIPSCO website said.
Standing water can be dangerous, potentially hiding downed power lines, said an I&M news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.