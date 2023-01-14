FREMONT — Four people were killed, including three children, in a house fire near downtown Fremont early Saturday.
The Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are currently investigating the early morning house fire that claimed the lives of a mother and her three children.
While the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office was on the scene, Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said there wasn't any information available to suggest foul play.
Steuben County 911 records said at 5:02 a.m. Saturday, a call was received reporting a house fire at 400 E. Toledo St., said a news release from the State Police. The Fremont Fire Department was dispatched and on scene just east of the dowtown at approximately 5:09 a.m., where they found a working house fire. Angola, Orland, and Ashley-Hudson fire departments were also dispatched to the scene.
Firefighters located three children and their mother inside the burning structure, the news release said. All four were transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.
The three children were pronounced dead at the hospital.
The mother was flown from Cameron by Parkview Samaritan helicopter to the burn center at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where she eventually died, the news release said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Preliminary information from the State Fire Marshal indicates the fire started on the second floor in an area that was not occupied.
At this stage of the investigation, it appears all four occupants were believed to be in a single bedroom, the news release said. The Fire Marshal's investigation will take time to complete, and that information may not be readily available for some time.
The Steuben County Coroner’s office has confirmed identities the deceased, however that information will be withheld pending notification of extended family members. Autopsies for the three children and the mother are expected to take place Sunday at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne, which will serve to confirm the cause and manner of death.
The ages of the deceased have not been released.
The Indiana State Police will be coordinating information with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office to determine if there was a criminal element to this fire incident.
Agencies working on scene: the Indiana State Police, Indiana State Fire Marshals Office, Fremont, Angola, Orland and Ashley-Hudson Fire Departments, Fremont Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.