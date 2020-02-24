AUBURN — Nicki Tackett invites members of the community to join her “in doing life really well together” at a new church in Auburn known as The Gathering.
“This was birthed from seeing people struggle,” she said of the ministry that she pastors.
Growing up with a mother who was born with spina bifida, Tackett said, she was surrounded by people with disabilities. In middle school she began to volunteer in resource classes, she added.
Tackett would go on to experience some trauma herself, she said, and she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.
“By the time I was 16, I was a drug addict and an alcoholic,” Tackett said with frankness.
But throughout the trauma, a Bible verse stuck with her, she said.
“Don’t worry about anything. Instead pray about everything,” the verse instructs, and God will give you peace.
“I left God for a while. I fell back on that prayer,” Tackett said. “He delivered me. By the time I was 18, I was sober. … From that point on, God has always been with me.”
The Gathering meets weekly on Sundays at 5 p.m. in space offered by the Auburn Presbyterian Church at 111 W. 12th St. The Gathering also meets on the third Sunday of the month for "Worship at the Y" at the YMCA of DeKalb County.
The Gathering is its own entity and is a member of the Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ. The church's vision is to create a positive environment in the community and to offer a sense of hope, acceptance and belonging.
“It’s a very simplified church,” Tackett said. “It’s about coming together as a community and learning together as a community.”
Those attending The Gathering share a meal and discussion, participate in prayer and singing, and Tackett shares a short message.
"We're open to everyone, people that deal with mental health issues, in recovery, people with sensory issues, so everybody can be a part," Tackett said. The Gathering is sensory-, child- and family-friendly with no loud music or flashing lights, she added.
A ministry of The Gathering is Hope For Mental Health, which meets Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in the same location as The Gathering.
The ministry describes itself as “a safe place for anyone living with mental illness, family members, friends, volunteers, and anyone who has a passion to journey with others toward hope.” Those attending are invited to connect, learn about mental health and wellness and provide support to one another.
“We’re trying to erase the stigma around mental health,” Tackett said. “Getting through it with a community is way easier that doing anything by yourself.”
“I think more than anything this is about mission for us, being true disciples and doing what Jesus would be doing if he was walking the earth right now and being with people he would be with if he were here right now,” Tackett said of The Gathering.
“We’re meeting people where they’re at … It’s all about creating those bonds, relationships, community and taking care of one another and love — love unconditionally. It’s all about doing life really well together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.