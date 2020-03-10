Hamilton might be known for its summer art projects around town, but residents have also taken advantage of felled trees to add a little artistic flair around the community. Numerous residents have repurposed trees knocked down by storms or removed for diseases or other problems to be made into a variety of shapes with the help of chainsaw artists. Bears are popular, but so are works that take into consideration the lake community.
