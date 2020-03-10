Hamilton might be known for its summer art projects around town, but residents have also taken advantage of felled trees to add a little artistic flair around the community. Numerous residents have repurposed trees knocked down by storms or removed for diseases or other problems to be made into a variety of shapes with the help of chainsaw artists. Bears are popular, but so are works that take into consideration the lake community.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.