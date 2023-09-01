hathaway

Anne Hathaway has been named the chair of the Indiana Republican Party.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Republican State Committee on Thursday unanimously elected consultant Anne Hathaway as the party’s next chair, making her the first woman to run the Indiana Republican Party.

Current head Kyle Hupfer said earlier this month that he’s stepping down once his successor’s in place.

