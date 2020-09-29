Woman arrested on warrant
ANGOLA — Andrea L. Nunley, 40, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 200N, was arrested early Tuesday morning on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal trespass.
She posted bond for her release from Steuben County Jail, jail records said.
