Saturday, Sept. 4
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m. Drainage Board meets at 10 a.m.
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 5 p.m., budget hearing.
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, City Hall, Angola Training Center, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, 5:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. No Board of Public Works and Safety meeting due to lack of agenda items.
• Clear Lake Plan Commission, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., 4 p.m., collective bargaining and teacher compensation hearing.
