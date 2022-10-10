ANGOLA — Prairie Heights celebrated its 49th Fall Heritage Festival Sunday, and honored its Mighty Oak Award winners, including Joy Tracy, Monica Messer, Jayne Perkins, Dennis Wolheter and Tim Groosbeck.
The Mighty Oak Award celebrates the members of the community who show support to the Prairie Heights community, give back, get involved, and volunteer over their lifetime, said organizer Ben Leu.
“We organize this with all the FFA members to basically create a nice community,” he said.
Groosbeck said that he felt it was an honor to receive the award, and that he served on a lot of boards through the years, and that he has lots of friends in the community.
“It’s hard to talk about yourself, but I just have a lot of friends in the community,” he said.
Among other purposes of Prairie Heights Heritage Fest along with the Mighty Oak Award, said Leu, were selling food and enjoying hanging out playing games and doing fun activities like horse riding.
“The goal is to create a nice atmosphere for people to come,” said Leu.
Historically, the event was started by one of Prairie Heights teachers, Ned Stump, as a festival to pay homage to the history of agriculture, said Leu. Now it ends up being kind of just a big community event to celebrate harvest, he continued.
“But we’d still try to bring in some demonstration activities,” he said.
The event is not a fundraiser, Leu explained, and the proceeds from donation jars at the occasion will help cover hosting the fest. However, Leu added, a lot of school groups, like a wrestling group, use it as a fundraiser.
Prairie Heights High School theater presented snippets of one of its shows at the Prairie Heights School Farm stage, and the participants got to win some prizes, even live goldfish, like the one Wesley Wolheter won in one of the games.
The visitors were brought to Prairie Heights school farm by wagon.
Prairie Heights Fall Fest is also an opportunity for the local craftsmen to sell their wares, said Leu.
The craftsmen could register for the event following up with a registration card sent by the organizers and paying a fee.
Most of the visitors came to the fest to support their loved ones, like Merrilee Runyan, who came from Noblesville, to support her brother-in-law, who received the Mighty Oak Award, and Donnelle Myers who said that she came for her kids who are in first grade and in pre-school.
“It’s a great place to bring them funny things to do,” said Myers.
Ryan Neff said he came for his daughter, a Prairie Heights student, who was selling ice cream at the event. His son Rowan, 6, who also goes to Prairie Heights, said that he liked the corn hole game of all of the activities.
Lori Shafer said that she came to support her alma mater and to spend time with her grandkids. Although only two of them came to the fest Sunday, all eight of them went to Prairie Heights, said Shafer.
“My kids made me come,” said Wil Roberts.
