ANGOLA — A Scoop-Off takes place today at Scoops Ice Cream Shop with nine local teams scooping ice cream to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
The teams are competing to see who can scoop the most ice cream to the public from noon to 9 p.m.
The first of the local teams to scoop is the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County beginning at noon.
Following at 1 p.m. is the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
Starting at 2 p.m. is the City Hall of Angola.
Following City Hall is Hallmark Mortgage at 3 p.m.
At 4 p.m. is the Steuben County United Way.
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital starts scooping at 5 p.m.
Then at 6 p.m. Trine University will begin scooping.
The Fort Wayne Ice House with former Fort Wayne Komet Kaleigh Schrock will start scooping at 7 p.m.
Finally at 8-9 p.m. will be Cardinal IG of Fremont.
Supporters unable to make it can still support the Scoop-Off by donating online through the Scoops Facebook page.
All of the proceeds go directly to support the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
The Riley Children’s Health website states Riley Hospital for the Children, “is one of the top 10 sites in the United States for pediatric health research, drawing millions of dollars in biomedical research investments each year.”
More than 10 million children enter a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital every single year in North America.
“To provide the best care for kids, children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support, as Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover the cost of care,” stated the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital’s website.
The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals have raised over $7 billion since 1983 through various fundraising partners and events like the Scoop-off.
The Scoop-Off was created by Scoops Ice Cream Shop Owner Tony Isa.
“Every minute 62 kids check into a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital,” in the United States said Isa.
As a father of four, Isa said he was grateful for the Children’s Miracle Network.
“I am hoping this is something we as a community can look forward to every year,” said Isa, “because ultimately, this is for the children.”
