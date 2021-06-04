HAMILTON — Fifteen Hamilton High School graduates crossed the stage to collect their diplomas Friday night in a commencement ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.
Senior Jersey Ramos welcomed the guests, and Isaiah Geiselman led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Valedictorian Gabrielle Gallaway spoke for her classmates, saying, “We spent our time and our lives in this small school, knowing that our little community was special, that we had something entirely unique to ourselves.”
Gallaway said the school’s teachers pushed the senior class members to be better and take pride in themselves.
She said the classmates didn’t expect to spend part of their school years looking at computer screens when schools closed in the spring of 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak, or for their prom to be canceled.
They spent their final year “dancing on an ice edge,” Gallaway added.
“Life threw us one doozy of a curveball, and we had to roll with it,” she said. “I think that definitely changed us for the better … made us truly realize that life, itself, and our time together here at Hamilton was precious.”
Superintendent Tony Cassel said the class of 2021 “rose above the noise, and you tackled this new ‘normal’ for your senior year — a year that included virtual learning, in-person learning and fluctuating class sizes due to periodic quarantines.”
Cassel gave the graduates “three words to live by that can change a person, a group, a community, and who knows … maybe the world.”
Those words are “kind, helpful and compassionate,” Cassel said. “Why these three words you ask? Because it just feels like the world could use a little more of them.”
He added, “You see, these three words don’t take a lot of effort, but the impact that they can have on an individual are powerful. Perhaps in turn, they begin to practice those three words, and your small acts become a movement that could impact people you don’t even know, as those you have impacted pass it along. That is powerful!”
After the graduates received their diplomas, Autumn Graber led the traditional transfer of tassels on their caps, and Jackson Stuckey offered the farewell speech.
Payton Wildermuth is the class salutatorian. Other graduates are Candace DeWitt, Ashley Garcia, Deagon Gersbacher, Ethan Klanderud, Jordan Schiek, Tristen Thorndyke, Alyssa Wolfe, Boon Wongsirojkul and Janna Zeeb.
