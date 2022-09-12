ANGOLA — Trine University has once again earned recognition across several categories in the annual U.S. News & World Report college and university rankings.
For the first time, Trine was included in the publication's Top Performers on Social Mobility rankings. US News says the list recognizes institutions that are more successful at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students.
"Since the days when many returning World War II veterans enrolled on the GI Bill to become engineers and business leaders, Trine University has prided itself on giving students from all backgrounds the opportunity to have a successful life and career," said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. "We're pleased to continue this mission, as evidenced by more than 99 percent employment over the past eight years for our graduates."
In addition to social mobility, Trine University ranked in the top 20 overall and for best value among regional colleges in the Midwest.
U.S. News released its 2022-23 rankings on Monday.
