ANGOLA — Two downtown Angola businesses had improvement projects approved Tuesday by the Historic Preservation Commission.
Healthies, located at 50 N. Public Square, Angola, sought approval for a new sign for the building that identifies what business is in the storefront.
Currently, they have a sign painted on the front window.
Mitchell’s Men’s Clothing and Tuxedos, 180 N. Public Square, sought approval for painting the upper level windows.
For this portion of the meeting, City Planner Vivian Likes had Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis, who works with HPC, step out due to the case being a conflict of interest for Davis as her husband Mitch Davis owns the store.
“Currently the windows are white and have always been white,” said Mitch Davis. “I’m changing it up a little.”
His approval was for a tan color of paint that is accepted in the guidelines of the city historic district and white accents on the bay window. A smaller window will stay white.
Davis will be seeking a façade grant for his project, Likes said. That application will go on to the Common Council.
