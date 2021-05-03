ANGOLA — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced an asphalt resurfacing project on Interstate 69 encompassing more than half of the interstate’s mileage in Steuben County will start next week.
The construction will take place in both the northbound and southbound lanes from U.S. 20 to the Indiana Michigan state line, which is a little more than 9 miles.
The work is being done by Brooks Construction, which won the bid for the work at $19.5 million.
The work is one of Indiana’s Next Level Roads program projects.
During the project there will be alternating lane closures in each direction.
Work is scheduled to begin on or after Monday and is expected to be completed later this fall. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.
