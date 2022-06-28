ANGOLA — One thing Woody Kreuzinger never will forget is the love he has for his wife.
Woody and Connie Kreuzinger celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal on Tuesday.
Norwood (Woody) A. Kreuzinger and Constance (Connie) Mae Conger were married on June 28, 1952.
The couple met in New Jersey and have been together for more than 70 years. Although the two have been through everything together, Woody says that even though his memory is not as good as it used to be, he will always remember that he loves her.
The two celebrated their vow renewal at the Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center in Angola.
Connie is a resident at Lakeland and Woody is there currently for hip surgery rehabilitation.
The center helped decorate and set up a small ceremony and reception for the couple and the guests.
There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the two said “I do” and Woody kissed his bride. Woody then began to tell the story of their wedding.
“The pastor said ‘you may now kiss the bride’ and I guess I was kissing her for too long. The pastor leaned into my ear and said ‘that’s enough now.’ It has been a wonderful journey and God is so good. I loved her the first day that I saw her,” said Woody.
Family, friends and many caring workers came to the ceremony and were very excited to see the love that has been shared for 70 years.
Many workers were seen bringing out boxes of tissues and finding ways to help make the ceremony special.
The love was felt by everyone in the room as Woody spoke about Connie. Even with her dementia, Connie still held Woody’s hand, said ‘I do” and fed each other cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.