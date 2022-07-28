ANGOLA — The heavy equipment is going to start converging on the Steuben County government complex soon as work gets ready to start on the new county judicial center.
At a prebid meeting on Thursday, officials with construction manager Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, outlined a variety of dates and topics for potential bidders on the $26.2 million project that will be constructed at the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street, between the Steuben County Jail complex and the Steuben Community Center.
“We’re planning on mobilizing on Aug. 30 of this year,” said Weigan’s Dave Garman.
While this was the first concrete date given for the start of the project, county officials have yet to set an official ground breaking ceremony, said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The construction schedule for the project initially had project mobilization starting a week later, Sept. 6.
Howard said the calendar for the project is staying pretty well on schedule even though Dave Jankowski of Weigand said earlier this year that there were some matters that could back up the start of the project by about a month.
Garman said substantial completion of the project is scheduled for April 17, 2024. If all goes well with the project and it stays on schedule, county officials could be moving in from the Steuben County Courthouse and Steuben County Annex by the end of April 2024 or May 2024, Garman said.
Weigand officials are working on a construction traffic control plan, particularly to keep equipment and trucks away from residential areas along Washington Street and away from Hendry Park Elementary School.
Because the staging and demolition will be taking much county employee parking out of commission, parking during the project could become a bit dicey during construction.
“It’s going to be tight for a little while,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
The new judicial center is being built to solve a number of problems that have presented over the past decade at the historic Steuben County Courthouse, which was built in 1867-68.
The current facility fails to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. It is also tight on space and lacking in security.
County officials have been working on a solution for at least 10 years before settling on building a new facility in the heart of the county campus.
The new facility will be about 56,410 square feet and includes three floors and a basement.
