KENDALLVILLE — Elementary school students have scarfed down their lunches before racing outside to play at recess in an unchanged tradition that dates back decades.
Now, a growing body of research suggests that there are benefits for students who play first and eat afterward, causing educators to question why they’ve “always done it this way.”
Carol Friesen, professor of nutrition and dietetics at Ball State University, released one such study in September. She gathered 527 surveys from Indiana elementary school principals for “Attitudes, Perceived Benefits and Barriers, and Prevalence of Scheduling Recess before Lunch: A Survey of Indiana Elementary School Principals.”
Her results found that, in schools with recess first:
52% of principals reported that students ate more of their lunches;
45% of principals reported improved student behavior;
37% reported students had an increased focus on eating lunch;
And 27% reported a decrease in food waste.
Another study reported by the National Education Association found that students pay more attention in class if they play first, and they visit the school nurse less often to complain of headaches or stomachaches from strenuous exercise right after eating.
Freisen discovered that while 82 percent of the responding principals would recommend a recess-first schedule, there are barriers to making the change. Some school are concerned about “breaking of tradition” if the schedule changes. For others, 28% would need to see a clear need to make the change; 19% said staffing issues are a barrier; and 15% said inadequate space in the lunchroom and playground is a barrier.
Other drawbacks to having recess first are: students need time to wash their hands after playing; students need time to hang up their coats and delaying lunch puts a strain on students who don’t eat breakfast. However, hand sanitizers can help with cleaning hands, and mid-morning snacks can help students who didn’t start the day with breakfast or are food insecure.
Smaller schools that have only one lunch period were likely to have lunch first, then recess, perhaps because of tradition. Parents also may resist the schedule change because of tradition.
Schedule changes are difficult because of practical barriers such as large student groups, academic requirements, adequate staff, and enough room in the lunchroom and on the playground.
Friesen’s study shows that most principals are open to the idea of schedule changes. In her study, 81% said they would consider scheduling a recess before lunch. However, 53% of the responding principals were unaware of the research that’s been done on the topic of recess first.
Area principals say they make decisions in the best interests of students, but acknowledge that practical barriers are hard to overcome.
Principal Jared Knipper of Central Noble Elementary is supportive.
“I wasn’t aware of the study, I would be for it,” he wrote in an email. “After some quick research, it points to many of the issues we see during those times. I’m going to continue to research it, confer with my team and see what input they have. It would be an easy switch for us. The only concern is logistics, which is the least of my worries. Doing the same thing the way we always have doesn’t mean it’s best for kids.”
At other schools, the size of the student body and the limitations of space in the cafeteria and on the playground are too much to overcome, even when the staff is supportive.
Principal Alecia Pfefferkorn at Prairie Heights Elementary School said her school has one grade that has recess first, then lunch, and four grades that have lunch first, then recess.
Her students benefit from two recesses as day, one at lunchtime and one in the afternoon, she said. She is aware of the recess-first studies, but she thinks the scheduling issue limits what is possible.
“We put in the academics and get to the lunch room,” she said. “I think it would be great to be able to (have recess before lunch), but with our requirements, it would be very difficult to do.”
Eric Brian, principal at Fremont Elementary, agreed and said his school also has a split schedule by grades for lunch and recess. Grades 3 and 4 have recess first, then lunch. Kindergarten through Grade 2 eats lunch first, then has recess.
“It’s divided to have access to the playground.” Brian said. “We have 700 kids to eat in a three-hour window. We always schedule 30 minutes to eat. Everything has to be in balance.”
Recess-first studies have been done by a number of universities in several states and information is available online. A website, “Peaceful Playgrounds,” has expanded information on recess-first and ways to implement the schedule change, there is also a link to “Recess before Lunch: A Guide to Success.” Information is also available at the National Education Association’s website, www.nea.org.
