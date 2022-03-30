ANGOLA — A couple important election dates are nearing and Steuben County will see a change in early voting as it joins the ranks of being a vote center county.
Steuben County Clerk of Courts Tangi Manahan and Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan are reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting in the May 3 primary:
Indiana’s voter registration deadline is Monday, April 4. Registering to vote and checking your status for the 2022 primary can be done online at IndianaVoters.com or by visiting the clerk's office at 55 S. Public Square. Absentee voting starts the following day, Tuesday, April 5.
Also on Monday, online registration needs to be completed before midnight and registering in person at the clerk's office needs to be completed before the end of the business day, which is 4:30 p.m.
“Indiana is continuing to lead the way when it comes to conducting accessible elections,” Sullivan said in a prepared statement. “With the ability to register to vote online at IndianaVoters.com, it’s easier than ever for Hoosiers to check their voter registration status and take part in the elections process.”
In order to be register to vote in Steuben County and be eligible to cast a ballot, individuals must be U.S. Citizens, must reside in Steuben County for at least 30 days prior to registering.
Voters also must be 18 years old by the time of the next general election this year on Nov. 8, meaning that 17-year-olds who will have their birthday before the fall election date are also eligible to register and vote in the primary.
There are many races up for grabs in this year's primary, mainly on the Republican ticket, with a crowded field running for nominations to run for the Steuben County Council. There's also a contested race for Steuben County Board of Commissioners nomination on the Republican ticket, where the North District seat is open. Even though there are three commissioner districts, all voters may cast a ballot in races for the board. In the County Council races up this cycle, the midterm, are for district seats, meaning people must reside in a district in order to vote for a particular candidate.
Absentee in-person voting begins on Tuesday. Voting absentee in person is open from April 5 to May 2. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote absentee in-person.
The change in early voting in Steuben County this year comes with it becoming a vote center county. As such, the county must provide an absentee voting site outside of the clerk's office the two Saturdays before the election.
"We have to have a vote center location open the two Saturdays before election for In Person Early Voting besides the Courthouse location," Manahan said.
The Saturday in-person early voting will be at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, as well as the Courthouse. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both April 23 and April 30.
Other in person hours at the Courthouse are: April 5-22, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Good Friday, April 15, 8 a.m. to noon; April 25-29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This adds an hour to early voting the final week before the May 3 primary. The final day to vote early is Monday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to noon in the Courthouse.
Just like election day, a valid photo identification card is required to vote absentee in-person. Voting absentee in-person is Indiana’s terminology for early voting in person at a county’s specified polling locations.
To view the Indiana Voter's Bill of Rights, go to https://bit.ly/3DrgXfi.
