ANGOLA — David Dixon, Angola High School class of 1983, lost his class ring while swimming at Pleasant Lake 29 years ago, but thanks to Facebook and a dedicated treasure hunter, he has once again been reunited with his treasured memento.
“I had a feeling inside that someday somebody would find it and sure enough they did,” Dixon said.
One of Dixon’s friends had seen a photo of the ring posted on the Steuben County Happenings Facebook page, and after Dixon read the description, he wasted no time reaching out to the original poster, Steve Hinkle.
Since 1980, Hinkle has been treasure hunting with his metal detector all around Indiana, visiting different beaches and finding various trinkets — including many class rings.
He has made a point of seeking out the rings’ owners and decided to start posting on Facebook to increase his chance of finding them.
“I thought it would be a good way to get the word out,” Hinkle said.
After confirming that Dixon’s ring indeed belonged to him, Hinkle met up with him to return it in person.
“It’s been a long search,” Hinkle admitted.
“Amazingly, my ring still looks nice and new, and it still fits, too,” Dixon said.
Hinkle lost his own class ring years ago in a barn hayloft, and while he still has yet to find it, he enjoys helping others reunite with their own.
“I know how exciting it would be to get mine back,” Hinkle said.
Hinkle started a treasure hunter club called Miami Valley Coin and Relic Hunters that hosts a Treasure Hunter of the Year contest. People can earn points through various activities like returning lost class rings or finding keys for people, which encourages community service through the fun of treasure hunting.
Hinkle currently lives in Fort Wayne, and while he’s a bit older now than when he first started hunting, he remains dedicated to finding new things and returning the old to their owners.
“I’m sure those rings wouldn’t be returned if I’m gone, so I’ve got a mission,” he said.
For those interested in the Miami Valley Coin and Relic Hunters, contact Hinkle at slhinkle1@gmail.com.
