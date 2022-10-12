ORLAND — Orland Town Council discussed a donation of a police car that the town is going to receive from Fremont as a thank you gesture for the service Orland Town Marshall Kenneth Steele did for the Fremont community.
But it appears that the car might need an engine.
Steele said that a Fremont police car needed to be fixed, and they took it to several different shops, but they were unable to fix it.
“And it got to the point where the car was unusable,” Steele said.
Steele helped to fix the car, and said he was not going to charge the department for his work.
Fremont Police Department then decided to donate their 2014 Dodge Charger to the Orland department.
Fremont police have been working with two attorneys to draft a resolution allowing them to donate the car, stipulating that it has no engine.
“It is in the resolution — no engine,” said April Sanders, Fremont clerk. “They wanted it specified.”
Steele said he did not know the car that was going to be donated to Orland had no engine, and that he was going to talk to his workmate from Fremont who suggested donating the car. Town Council members suggested that Fremont might want to take the engine out of the car before they donate it.
“So, there was one in it and they’re gonna take it out,” said Sanders.
The Town Council then discussed if they should accept a donation of a car without engine or not, as they did not want Fremont police, Council Vice President Lance Brodock put it, to take advantage of Orland Town Marshal’s kindness.
“This sounds like because you did a lot of work for them and helped them out,” said Brodock. “And then they said we’re going to donate you this car, by the way, it doesn’t actually work as a car right now.”
Council President Connie S. Boocher was concerned that the Fremont car might be too costly for Orland, even though it is a donation, as the Orland police might then ask the town council to put money in the car to fix the engine.
Councilwoman Robin Sears said that Orland was putting aside money on buying a new police car. The car should have been bought this year, said Steele, but it had not happened yet because of the increase in car prices.
Sears asked if Steele was willing to sacrifice part of the money set aside for a new car to fix the car that might be donated from Fremont, and then continue to save for the new car, and Steele said he would agree to that.
Steele said even if the car did not have an engine, it was still a donation that would not cost anything to the town, and it then can be salvaged.
“You know, it can’t hurt us to take it,” said Steele. “It’s not costing you guys anything.”
He said that the car Fremont was going to donate was clean, and although it was eight years old, it was still newer than the Orland police truck, “and that’s the newest thing we have in our fleet,” said Steele.
Steele said that if they could use Fremont Dodge Charger, they would be able to temporarily replace their Crown Victoria 2010 until the town police get a new car. He also reasoned that in case the police had a new employee or an intern, he could use Charger instead of the new car that Orland now hopes to get next year.
“If you have a high school kid that was getting a driver’s license, you’re gonna put them in a brand-new car?” asked Steele “No, you’re gonna put them in something else and that would be a great vehicle that can be driven all year.”
