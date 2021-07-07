ANGOLA —An Angola woman was injured when she was struck by a dump truck while she was riding her bicycle on Wendell Jacob Avenue near Glendarin Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon, said a news release from the Angola Police Department.
Retired school teacher and Trine University administrator Susan Stroh, 67, was riding her bicycle eastbound at about 12:45 p.m. when she was struck from behind by a 2008 International 7400 Steuben County Highway Department dump truck driven by Jared Perkins, 43, Montgomery, Michigan.
Stroh was transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, where the Samaritan Helicopter was requested to transport her to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Stroh suffered a head injury and broken bones and was last reported in critical condition, police said.
Assisting the Angola Police Department were officials with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Steuben County Communications, Parkview Samaritan and the Angola Fire Department.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash. The investigation remains under investigation, Officer Mike Kling said Wednesday morning.
