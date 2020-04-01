Thursday, April 2
• Ashley Park Board, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 3
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, McCutchan Administrative Center, 500 S. Martha St., Angola, 4 p.m. Executive session.
Saturday, April 4
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, April 6
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m. Drainage board canceled.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 4 p.m. Pre-agenda meeting.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 7
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Plan Commission, canceled.
Wednesday, April 8
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, SWCD office, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m. Special meeting.
Thursday, April 9
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m.
