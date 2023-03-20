LAKE JAMES — Pokagon State Park's Women’s Hike continues to attract hiking fans even at the end of the winter when the weather is still frosty like this past Sunday.
Those knowledgeable about local wildlife with the first spring day looming the signs of the coming spring are becoming more and more evident at the hikes.
“The weather is never too cold,” said Machell Johnson, who said she goes on hikes at least twice a week. “As they say there is no bad weather, there is only improper clothing.”
Other participants, like Jean Flint and Lesa Estes, mentioned that they liked being outside and with others. Estes said that along with hiking she also walks with her husband every morning.
“I just do love the outdoors,” said Janet Rosebrock.
Jill Slagel, who has only joined the hikes recently, said she was also hoping to catch some sunshine while meeting new people.
Pokagon State Park Seasonal Naturalist Beth Parker said the Women’s Hike has a history with Pokagon. It started with a group of women who wanted to go hiking, but not with the men or with the boys who might want to go faster or get off the trails.
Parker said that the average number of participants for their women groups was about seven people, but sometimes they were getting up to 30 hikers, especially during spring and summer time, when the spring wildflowers are around, and the trees are leafed out.
Another popular season for women hikes at Pokagon, said Parker, is fall when all the leaves start to change color.
“Normally we have a lot more ladies at that time,” said Parker.
She said the hikes with the Pokagon employees were not the only option for the women, as sometimes they hiked alone or with volunteers. While hiking with Pokagon naturalists, the hikers usually also get some information on the local wildlife and park features.
On Sunday Parker prepared a talk on the spring wildflowers that were about to begin being seen. She said despite it being a cold winter, and the snow still lying on the ground, if you know what you are looking for, you will be able to see some sign of the coming spring.
“Some of the spring wildflowers maybe start to pop up out of the ground, so we are going to be on the lookout for some leaves,” said Parker.
She said that she and her hikers were also going to look out for the animals coming out of hibernation, such as groundhogs and chipmunks, and a lot of birds, and snakes and turtles that sometimes come out on the warmer sunny winter days.
“Potentially we could see a turtle or a snake today too, in a warm sunny spot trying to get warm,” said Parker.
She said that speaking about wildflowers, some of the really early spring flowers that come out are bloodroots, the leaves of the hepatica, some of the delicate white flowers of rue-anemone, as well as spring beauties and trout lilies, and some of the invasive species, such as the garlic mustard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.