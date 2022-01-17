GRABILL — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder has announced that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Souder, who served northeast Indiana in Congress from 1995-2010, posted his diagnosis on Facebook on Saturday.
"On Thursday it was confirmed that I have pancreatic cancer. While it is a very difficult cancer, there is some hope," Souder posted.
Souder also called on his faith and asked for prayers from his friends.
"God is in control. He says we should ask in prayer. We would appreciate your prayers, too. Diane and I will accept whatever is God's answer. Jesus is Lord," Souder posted.
KPC Media Group's news partner, WANE-TV, posted on its website that Souder said the cancer was found during a 2-hour surgery for something else. He expects to start chemotherapy treatment soon, however said that has been temporarily delayed.
Souder, 71, represented Indiana’s 4th and 3rd Districts for the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995-2010.
He perhaps was best known for legislation he authored on efforts to combat illicit drugs, particularly methamphetamine. He also played instrumental roles in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.
Souder was first elected to office in 1994 as part of the Republican wave that swept the country, delivering House control to the Republican Party. He defeated Rep. Jill Long, who was first sent to Washington in 1989 in a special election. Souder resigned from Congress in May 2010 after admitting to an extramarital affair. He was replaced by Marlin Stutzman, who served until 2016 after an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
During the 1980s and early 1990s, Souder worked as a congressional aide and committee staff director to Rep. then Sen. Dan Coats.
While he was in office, Souder almost always visited Steuben County first on the night of the general election because he considered the county a gauge of how the election would go and because it was consistently the first county to deliver returns.
Souder has not strayed from politics. He writes a regular column that appears in Howey Politics of Indiana, a weekly politics newsletter.
Souder is a managing partner at H. Souder & Son’s General Store in Grabill.
Souder recently joined longtime former Fort Wayne news anchors Melissa Long and Heather Herron to write a book about the history of television news in Fort Wayne. "TELEVISION IN FORT WAYNE 1953 TO 2018: A Look Back at 65 Years of Northeast Indiana History Through the Eye of the Television Camera & Stories of the People Who Covered It," was the name of the book.
