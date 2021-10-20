LAKE JAMES — For women who like to hike but are in search of walking friends, Pokagon State Park may have just the solution.
Every month, the Pokagon Nature Center hosts a women’s group hike where like-minded ladies can gather for an afternoon walk through the park trails, led by interpretive naturalist Nicki Ball.
“We really don’t do any interpretation on the hike. It’s just, go out and hike,” Ball said. “If we see something along the way, we might stop and talk about it, but it’s pretty much just hiking for recreation.”
The hike takes place every third Sunday of the month, pending safe weather. Ball always starts from the Nature Center at 1 p.m., but sometimes she changes it to a morning or evening hike in the summer to avoid the midday heat.
Ball will lead the hikers along the trails for three or four miles, moving to main roads if a trail is muddy from horses or iced over in the winter.
“We actually get better turnout in the winter because, I think in the summer, people are busy with reunions and graduation parties and all sorts of other outdoor things,” Ball said. “We’ll try to do it different month to month, or if there’s a certain season where I know there’s good fall color on a trail or good flowers, we’ll try to go on those trails.”
Pokagon introduced its popular hiking trail, Hell’s Point Challenge, in August 2018, and the inspiration for the women’s hike came soon after in January 2019.
“I kept hearing women come in and we’d tell them about it because they were out hiking, and they would say, ‘Oh, I’ll do that when my husband’s with me.’ They didn’t want to go out on their own for 8 miles,” Ball explained. “I thought we should start a women’s hiking group. That would give people who want something to do, especially in those winter months, and then maybe they would come meet someone and then they could spark a friendship and maybe meet up to hike other times.”
The women’s hike was popular from the get-go and remained so especially after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
Ball was able to continue the hike during the pandemic thanks to being outdoors and maintaining a safe social distance while walking.
“We just limited numbers to 25,” Ball said. “When we kept getting lots of interest, we had two of us lead two separate groups.”
The two groups would often consist of a longer and shorter hike trail, so women could decide how much time and distance would be best for them.
The hike has since lifted its attendance restrictions, seeing anywhere from five to 25 women each month.
“It’s open to whoever,” Ball said. “I always like to think this is a little getaway.”
Pokagon’s women group hike is for anyone looking to walk with like-minded people.
Although the event is free, the park does have an admission fee of $7 per Indiana car and $9 per out-of-state car.
Registration is not required. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Xselx5 or join the Pokagon Women’s Hiking Group on Facebook.
