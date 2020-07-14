FREMONT — A large field of cars were on hand Saturday night at Angola Motorsports Speedway as the local track welcomed the VORE’s Compact Touring Series for its first visit of the year.
The night’s racing action also feature the first race of the 2020 Late Model High Banks Triple Play and race one of the 2020 Modified Mixer. Both classes competed in 50 lap feature races, which saw repeat winners visit victory lane.
Shawn Grace, a Prairie Heights graduate who currently lives in Goshen, took home the win in the everageauto.com late model division. The win was his third of the season as he finds himself tied atop the 2020 season championship points standings with Wolcottville’s Evan Park. Park has picked up two feature wins on the season.
In the R.L McCoy Modified division Johnathon Gatton, of Fort Wayne picked up his second consecutive feature win. Gatton leads the 2020 season championship points standings by 36 points over Al Berry.
Gatton was handed the win after leading the majority of the race and being passed on a last lap restart by Chad Richardson who failed post race tech.
The top 10 behind Grace was Tommy Cook, Tony Dager, Austin May, Park, Brandon Barcus, Jeremy Wallen, Billy Hutson, Josh Trammel and Paige Rodgers.
The top 10 behind Gatton was Cam Schoeck, Matt Dimit, Jordan Gatton, Scott Hantz, Berry, Chad Poorman, Steve Shlater Jr., Cole Carper and Erik Schaeffer.
In the VORE’s Welding & Steel Street Stock division Hamilton’s Zach Henderson continued his domination. Henderson has swept the feature wins this season in the class. Henderson won the race after being involved in an early race incident, which damaged the front of his car.
The top 10 running order behind Henderson was Travis Kyle, Justin Oberlin, Dennis Peirson, Scott Blankenship, Luke Tuttle, Tristan Crago, Robbie Drummond, Nate Jordan and Scott Whetzel.
The Perkins Septic & Drain Mini-Stock division saw Dan Foulk, of Angola pick up his third feature win of the season. Foulk leads the 2020 season championship points race by 36 points over Chad Minnix.
The top 10 in the mini stock division was Foulk, Kevin Mertz, Chris Howard, Tracy Thompson, Minnix, Art Smith, Wes Shaw, Ryleeh Freed, James Thompson and Jordan Hug.
The final weekly division the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group Front-Wheel Drive division feature win went to Chris Harmon. The win was his first at the track this season.
He was followed by Adam Krykowski, Jon Hart, Tony Barcus, Chris Heintzelman, Mike Reihn, Tom Shepherd, Tom Minick, Art Hakes and Ashley Chalfant. Minick leads the season points by 24 over Jerry Manns.
The VORE’s Compact Touring Series win went to Kyle Stark followed by Manns and Bo Hoelsche.
This week’s racing action at the track will include the five weekly divisions during the July Jamboree. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.