FORT WAYNE — A new Community Harvest Food Bank Farm Wagon mobile pantry location will begin at Elliott Manor, 617 N. Williams St., Angola today.
This location will replace the Farm Wagon stop at Project Help.
This new stop is centrally located in Angola, allowing Community Harvest to serve more Steuben County residents who experience hardship and food insecurity, a news release said. The stop will be within walking distance for many individuals without transportation.
Anyone in need of food assistance is welcome to visit the Community Harvest Farm Wagon, which will visit every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Elliott Manor.
Those receiving food assistance should bring a box or container to hold their food items. No sign-up or registration is required. Residents will receive fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and other foods as available.
Since 1999, the Community Harvest Food Bank Farm Wagon mobile pantry program has grown to operate in all nine counties in northeast Indiana, providing fresh fruits and vegetables to families struggling with hardship and food insecurity.
Last year, more than 2 million pounds of food were distributed throughout northeast Indiana at no charge to individuals and families in need. The Farm Wagon program benefits children, seniors, Veterans and families and works as a supplemental program for those without affordable access to fresh produce.
