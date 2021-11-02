ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital announced its new Encircled Care program, which includes three new continued care lines on Monday.
The Encircled Care program is unique to northeast Indiana, grouping all chronic care programs together. This approach streamlines the referral process and helps providers communicate all available levels of support to patients.
The three care lines include: general inpatient hospice, chronic care management and community-based palliative care.
Encircled Care will provide additional support to chronically ill patients as they transition from one form of care to another. The goal of this program is to maintain patient independence and increase success by providing a clear road map for continued care.
“When patients come to the end of a hospital stay or treatment, they may not know where to seek the continued care they are entitled to,” said Karen Bartrom, director of clinical integration and documentation at Cameron. “The new Encircled Care program will help Cameron wrap our arms around these patients and guide them to the next appropriate step so they feel supported throughout their lifetime.”
Cameron Encircled Care will provide patients with access to the following services through the three service lines:
• Pain control
• Symptom management
• Medication management
• Palliative in-home visits
• Spiritual and emotional support
• Advanced Care planning
• Oversight and education activities
Patients can qualify for any service in the Encircled Care program with a referral from a physician.
“The Encircled Care program will enable Cameron to better help our patients stay as healthy as possible,” said Angie Logan, president and CEO at Cameron. “We are so excited to announce this service and to continue to provide high-quality, close-to-home care to our communities.”
To learn more about the Encircled Care program and how to qualify, visit cameronmch.com/services/encircled-care-program/. For more information on Cameron Hospital, visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
