Double-homicide accomplice gets no prison time
ALBION — Kyra Frost, the third and final defendant sentenced in relation to the March 5, 2018, double murder in Ligonier, will spend no time in prison.
After pleading guilty to two Level 5 felony counts of assisting a criminal, Frost received a sentence Thursday in Noble Superior Court 1 of four years, all eligible to be served on home detention, and two years on probation.
Taking into account credit for time she’s already served in the Noble County Jail after her arrest and then on electronic monitoring on pre-trial release, the remaining detention time boils down to just over two years — 766 days.
Frost was arrested and initially charged with counts of murder and felony murder for the March 5, 2018, shooting at Riverside Villa Apartments in Ligonier.
Frost chose to plead guilty to the two Level 5 felony counts for her actions after the shooting in helping Michael J. Johnson and Tiffani Cox leave the apartment complex and attempt to evade police.
Johnson was found guilty of two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder and one attempted murder and sentenced to 170 years in prison
Cox pleaded to a Level 3 felony charge of aiding in attempted robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and sentenced to eight years in prison and six years on probation.
Local philanthropists receiving statewide honor
INDIANAPOLIS — A local couple known for their leadership and support of community efforts throughout northeast Indiana will be honored in November during the 37th annual Indiana Philanthropy Awards celebration, presented by Aly Sterling Philanthropy.
Rick L. and Vicki L. James of Auburn will received one of two Lifetime Achievement awards. They were nominated for the honor by Trine University.
Rick James, a 1977 business administration graduate from Tri-State University, now Trine, serves as chairman of Metal Technologies Inc., a company he co-founded, which employs 1,127 people, of whom 378 are in in Indiana. He serves as chairman of Trine’s board of trustees, of which he has been a member since 2010.
Vicki James serves in multiple roles at Auburn First United Methodist Church and has served on the boards of directors for PBS-39 TV in Fort Wayne and RISE Inc., based in Angola.
Trine’s University Center was named in honor of Rick and Vicki James in May 2012.
Car auctioneer pledges to stay in Auburn
AUBURN — RM Auctions says it is committed to continuing its giant collector-car auctions in Auburn twice each year.
The assurance comes after last week’s apparent collapse of a proposal to sell Auburn Auction Park, where the auctions take place, and lease it for use by RM Auctions on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.
The auctions draw hundreds of thousands of people to Auburn.
Wednesday, the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals denied a special exception that would have allowed the sale of semi trucks and trailers at the auction park. The denial appeared to squash plans for Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction to buy the 150-acre property south of Auburn on C.R. 11-A near Interstate 69.
“RM Auctions would like to clarify that we are committed to continuing to hold collector car auctions at the Auburn Action Park and we look forward to continuing the great, 49-year Labor Day weekend tradition that is Auburn Fall,” RM Auctions said in a statement Friday.
Republican town convention results challenged
WOLCOTTVLLE — A Wolcottville convention that selected two Republican candidates for this fall’s general election has been challenged and will be reviewed by the Noble County Election Board.
The convention took place in Wolcottvile’s Town Hall on Aug. 22. The convention chose Steve Cords as the Republican candidate for the open seat on the Wolcottville Town Board, replacing incumbent and current town board member Jason Boggs. It also selected political newcomer Lauren Newsome as the Republican candidate for Wolcottville clerk-treasurer, replacing incumbent June Woods.
It appears that at least two challenges have been filed. The Noble County Election Board will meet Monday at 9 a.m. in the Noble County Treasurer’s office to examine the convention and the challenges.
County park must change boat docking
CROOKED LAKE — Changes will be coming to the Steuben County Park’s docking arrangement after the Indiana Department of Natural Resources determined some of the campground’s renters were blocking the shoreline.
Some of the docks have end sections that run parallel to the shoreline that, when parked with boats, block access to the shore.
Indiana law requires access to the all of the shore from the lake, particularly for anglers. This will mean docks will have to be arranged differently next year when campers start getting ready for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.