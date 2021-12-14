FREMONT — A Coldwater, Michigan, man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide in rural Fremont that occurred in July.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser has charged Steve Restemayer, 30, of Coldwater, Michigan, with murder in the death of 36-year-old Daniel J. Sheets of Fremont.
Deputies booked Restemayer into the Steuben County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant in DeKalb County for failure to appear in court on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license on July 30.
The murder charge was brought on Tuesday afternoon.
Sheets was killed by a single gunshot to the head, said an autopsy report that was part of a filing in court.
In July, the Steuben County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy, concluding Sheets was the dead body found in the garage area of a residence located in the 5700 block of N. C.R. 675E in Fremont Township, the same residence that caught fire on July 24. The garage did not catch fire.
Sheets, who was reported missing July 28, was last seen at the residence on July 23.
His body was decomposing when it was found in a trunk. There were maggots present.
Deputies learned over the course of the investigation that Sheets “may have still been at or near the house just prior to or around the time of the fire,” said a press release issued by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on July 30.
“Following the preliminary results of the autopsy, the death has been ruled a homicide by the Coroner’s Office,” the press release continued. “The ongoing homicide investigation is being conducted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police. At this time, it has been determined that the house fire neither caused nor contributed to Sheets’ death.”
Upon locating Restemayer, deputies removed two dogs from a camper trailer adjacent to the residence.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police at the scene were the Angola Police, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.