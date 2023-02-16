ANGOLA — After a months-long investigation, a Howe man who told police he was distracted while eating Cheetos while driving is facing three Level 4 felonies in the wake of a horrific crash that occurred on Aug. 5, 2022.
Donald Gene Squires, 51, was arrested in Howe at about 5 p.m. Wednesday after a brief standoff with officers from the LaGrange and Steuben sheriff’s departments.
He was wanted on a warrant for charges of two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of OWI causing catastrophic injury. All three alleged offenses are Level 4 felonies, which carry a prison sentence of between 2-12 years. He is also facing a Class A misdemeanor theft charge.
The arrest comes after several months of investigation into the Aug. 5, 2022, head-on crash that occurred on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850W in Steuben County’s rural Milgrove Township, east of Orland. That crash claimed the lives of a Long Beach Lake couple and left one of their children catastrophically injured.
At the time, Squires told officers he was eating Cheetos and looked down at the bag. The next thing he knew he was ready to hit the vehicle driven by Lonnie Lee Bright, 43.
An investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper Marc Leatherman indicated that Squires crossed the center line and headed into the path of Bright. The vehicles collided head on.
Killed in the wreck were Lonnie Bright, and his wife, Breanna Jeanne Bright, 33. Their child Journey, 5 at the time, received catastrophic injuries. Another child, Granger, now 9 months, was treated and released from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
Four children were left orphaned from the wreck.
After taking a blood draw of Squires at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital the day of the crash, it was later determined by an Indiana State Police analysis that he was under the influence of methamphetamine, court records said.
Breanna Bright was killed instantly in the crash. Lonnie Bright died a few days later after he was taken off life support in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. The cause of death for both was blunt force trauma.
Journey Bright, now 6, suffered catastrophic brain injuries. In a document filed in court by Deputy Rich McCarty, a family member caring for Journey said she was told by doctors the girl will remain the rest of her life in a vegetative state.
Once test results came back from the laboratory, Leatherman filed his report with a probable cause statement provided by McCarty on Jan. 26. A warrant for Squires’ arreste was issued on Jan. 27.
On Tuesday, police put out a call for help to the public. At the time, they thought he might have left Indiana and was staying in the Bronson, Michigan area.
On Wednesday, Squires was taken into custody at a residence in the 6600 block of North C.R. 850E near Howe in LaGrange County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division and the LaGrange Town Marshal’s Office also assisted with Squires’ arrest.
He was arraigned on Thursday afternoon. At the time his arrest warrant was issued in January by Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee, bail was set at $10,000.
During Thursday’s initial hearing, there was a bond revocation hearing held because Squires failed to appear in court on the misdemeanor theft charge. Magistrate James Burns set bail in that case at $50,000.
Squires will next be in court on May 15 for a pretrial hearing. His jury trial has been scheduled for Aug. 3.
Attorney Anthony Kraus was appointed to represent Squires in the proceedings.
