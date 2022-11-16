FORT WAYNE — A group charged by the Indiana General Assembly to create a regional plan to increase wages, population and postsecondary education attainment has released its plan, and the funding number it says will be needed from the state.
The Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission on Tuesday released its 2023-28 strategic plan, which includes a request for $75 million in regional investment, development and groundbreaking community support.
The plan calls for state funding to be distributed in $15 million annual portions to invigorate programs that ensure the region is achieving talent attraction and retention, talent development, and housing for those workers.
“The NEISDC has accomplished in their report exactly what the General Assembly intended,” Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Fort Wayne, a commission member, said in the announcement. “Identifying, through scores of stakeholder interviews across the region, the goals for our communities to continue to be the envy of other regions throughout Indiana. This work will be a blueprint for collaboration statewide.”
Northeast Indiana will use the money to invest in strategies and programs designed to expand the regional labor pool by showing the region as a premier location to live in the Midwest. The strategic plan’s priorities include doubling the region’s population growth rate to 5%, about 40,000 more residents; strengthening the existing quantity and quality of the regional labor force by increasing postsecondary education and credential attainment for area residents to 48.1%; and increasing investment to meet growing residential demand by optimizing land use, building out infrastructure, and increasing overall density.
As of 2020, an estimated 42% of the region’s residents aged 25 to 64 held a labor market-valued degree or credential, while Indiana is at 44% and the U.S. at 48%, according to the plan.
Increasing wages is the main way to regional economic growth. In 2020 (the most recent data available), Northeast Indiana’s per capita income was under 82% of the nation’s figure, according to the plan. The plan has an accelerated income target of 85.9%.
Meeting the goals
The plan calls for achieving the goals in part in the following way:
• Talent attraction and retention: Increase access to and use of coworking environments; expand the reach and affordability of gigabit-speed broadband service to underserved areas; establish new and expand the availability and use of existing financial incentives to encourage relocation to the region; and create and maintain a “welcome guide” to include a list of local restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, gyms, and other local businesses aimed at improving awareness and promotion of housing, lifestyle amenities, and professional assets and opportunities to potential residents
• Talent development: While recognizing that the region has a heritage of manufacturing, the plan also notes that workers must meet the 21st century needs of new and current employers, such as in automation and other technology-driven advancements. That includes aligning secondary education with industry needs, creating career “shadowing” programs for middle and high schoolers; and encourage the private sector to collaborate with schools
• Housing: Adding 40,000 residents over the next five years means adding 15,000 to 20,000 housing units (about 3,000 to 4,000 housing units each year). That can be met in part by incentivizing new housing construction, having expanding companies reserve blocks of housing and suggest that businesses offer relocation cost funding.
“The Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana and our private-sector membership understands that our workforce, supply chains, communications, and other critical infrastructure are regional in nature,” Bill Konyha, president and CEO of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana, Inc., said in the announcement. “The strategic development plan provides us with the greatest opportunity to develop an economy in which our local businesses and communities thrive in a global marketplace.”
These goals represent the most essential set of strategic priorities Northeast Indiana will pursue over the next five years with the fiscal support from the state legislature’s investment. Through private partnerships, the funds will be leveraged to have an even greater impact on each development pillar.
The region comprises 11 counties: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley. As noted in the plan, the region has already proved its various counties can work together.
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority received $92 million from the state through two programs to invest in projects to attract and retain skilled workers: the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative and the Regional Cities Initiative.
“The Indiana Legislature created the commission in 2021 to develop a plan to address our region’s critical need for population growth, wage growth, and a higher percentage of our young people getting degrees/obtaining career credentials,” said Ron Turpin, commission chair. “We are pleased today to release that plan and grow our region.”
Existing regional organizations will act as the primary entities responsible for implementing their respective portions of the commission’s strategic plan. These entities include the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority, the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana, the Local Economic Development Organization Council, and the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus.
The NEISDC will act as the conduit for at least $15 million in state funding to be deployed in the region annually, which will then serve as leverage for pursuing additional funding streams. The NEISDC will also serve as a strong advocate and oversight body for the recommendations in the 2023–2028 strategic plan and will update the plan every five years.
The commission worked with consultancy group TIP Strategies, an Austin, Texas, on the plan.
