ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation welcomed two new board members this month.
Kayla Warren and Craig Burkholder have been named to the board.
Warren has been employed as controller at Trine University for three and a half years. She moved to Steuben County for college and has now made it her home with her husband, Noah, and their two children.
In addition to learning about additional opportunities for families to get involved in Steuben County, Warren looks forward to getting to know leaders in the community and learning from their expertise and experiences.
Burkholder is new to the SCCF board, but has been a longtime volunteer on the SCCF grants committee and the Ashley-Hudson Community Fund committee.
Craig has served as the pastor at Hudson United Brethren Church since 1989, and he was motivated to get involved by his Christian faith background. He looks forward to working to help nonprofits address root causes of big challenges.
