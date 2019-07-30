ANGOLA — A new round trip bus route operated by Barons Bus will begin Thursday in Angola, LaGrange and Shipshewana, a company official said.
Barons will be connecting the two local communities with communities it serves in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. This route will be partially subsidized through grants from Indiana Department of Transportation.
"We're obviously very excited to get this started," said John Goebel, vice president. "It has been a long time since Angola has had intercity bus service."
The cities served include Toledo, Ohio, Angola, IN, LaGrange, Shipshewana, Middlebury, South Bend, Burns Harbor, Gary, and Chicago. This will be the first time that Angola, LaGrange, Shipshewana and Middlebury have been offered service through Barons Bus.
In Angola Barons will stop at the Speedway station, 3075 W. Maumee St., near Interstate 69. Yoder's Shipshewana Hardware, 300 S. Van Buren St., will serve as a stop and ticketing agent for Barons.
At other stops, passengers are able to buy a ticket on site, though online booking is recommended, Goebel said.
"What we recommend is they purchase ahead of time on the internet," he said.
Barons has a wide network of cities it serves, plus it also connects with other, national operators.
"We have a relationship with the intercity bus network, allowing passengers to travel seamlessly to other operators such as Greyhound Lines. Passengers can purchase tickets from our ticketing locations or website to over 3,800 destinations. Tickets can be purchased for locations from Angola to Chicago for $30 or South Bend to Angola for $15. We look forward to providing the highest quality of intercity bus transportation and safe affordable travel for our communities," Goebel said.
All buses used will be model year 2016 or newer with wi-fi, power outlets, seatbelts and the latest safety features.
For information on Barons Bus routes and schedules, riders can call 888-378-3823, ext. 1, during normal hours of operation or visit baronsbus.com.
Since its launch in November 2012, Barons Bus has served more than an estimated 2 million customers. Barons Bus currently operates service to/from more than 100 cities throughout the Midwest, most of which are rural.
