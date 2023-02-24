ANGOLA — The woman who in October 2021 beat a child severely was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Steuben Circuit Court on Friday.
In a dramatic hearing where the mother of the defendant collapsed at its conclusion, Dakota McHenry, 26, Fort Wayne, was handed down her sentence by Judge Allen Wheat after hearing testimony from a foster mother of the child, a former Noble County Department of Child Services case manager, Claire Haldewang, and Detective Austin Rowlands of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
The mother was able to right herself without medical attention.
The sentence comes from a case where a 3-year-old child was beaten so severely in the October 2021 incident that medical personnel at the time said she would most likely have intellectual disabilities.
However, it was brought to light that due to the child’s previous medical diagnoses from prenatal care, there could have been other issues, making it difficult to prove that her disabilities were solely from the abuse, said Prosecutor Jeremy Musser.
It was for that reason that a Level 1 felony neglect resulting in catastrophic injury charge and a Level 3 felony neglect charge were dropped in return for a guilty plea to Level 3 felony domestic battery to a child causing serious bodily injury as part of a plea agreement, Musser said.
Derek Pierce, 32, Kendallville, father of the girl, pleaded guilty to Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and was sentenced to nine years in prison, with three suspended and three years on probation on Jan. 9. A charge of Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury was dropped.
McHenry was Pierce’s significant other and not the mother of the child.
On the day the neglect was brought to light, McHenry reportedly had been beating the child while at a campground near Lake Gage in Steuben County. McHenry’s mother urged her to take the child to the hospital, which she did after taking a nap.
Medical personnel at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital had the child transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Cameron officials also notified authorities of the abuse of the child.
One of the doctors at Parkview told police the damage was so severe it most likely will lead to intellectual disability for the child. She also has been experiencing strokes as a result of her injuries, court records said, which were so severe that officers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office feared she would not survive.
The injuries came at least over the course of a day while the child was in the care of McHenry. Pierce, who was working when the child was taken to the hospital, was charged because he did nothing to prevent the injuries.
A case manager with the Indiana Department of Child Services told investigators “the injuries reported to her by Cameron Memorial Hospital (medical staff) were that the brain was hemorrhaging on the right, left, and front parts of the skull. There were multiple lacerations and bruises from head to toe. (The child) was close to death and would not have been able to sustain any more trauma.”
A doctor at Parkview said a drainage tube had to be inserted into the child’s head to reduce the swelling to the child’s brain, court records said. Because the child’s heart rate and oxygen level had dropped so low she had to be intubated. She also sustained injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
Initially it was believed the injuries occurred in Kendallville where the couple lived but it was later determined that they occurred at a campground near Lake Gage.
McHenry chose not to make a statement during her sentencing hearing.
