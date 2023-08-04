ANGOLA — A pair of glass artists will be bring their talents to the Angola Art Festival that’s going on today on the Public Square in downtown Angola.
Left Brain Hot Glass and Glass Park will be on hand.
The two artists and their helpers are being brought to Angola with the help of a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission and the Steuben County Community Foundation.
“Anybody can go and do glass blowing,” said Colleen Everage, ex-officio of the Angola Main Street who helped bring the artists to town.
Sort of.
Left Brain is out of Portage, Michigan, and Glass Park is from Fort Wayne.
Left Brain uses the traditional glass blowing method and for a fee allows people to blow their own glass at their booth. People then get to take their creations home with them.
Glass Park uses a method of creation called torch glass. They will be providing demonstrations only, Everage said, though people can take part in glass making in their Fort Wayne studio.
Both will be set up in the southeast quadrant of the Public Square, in front of the Steuben County Courthouse.
The annual Angola Art Festival will welcome around 60 vendors and six musical performers this year.
Beginning at 9 a.m. and running to 2 p.m., Public Square will be lined with painters, jewelry makers, photographers and more. Each quadrant has something different to offer and unique pieces to discover. Regional and local artists alike are set to share their passion for the self-expressive craft.
In addition to the artists, there will be food vendors also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.