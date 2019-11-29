ANGOLA — Since 1960, the Kiwanis Clubs of Steuben County have been providing the community with freshly cut Christmas Trees.
This year, they will be sold in the parking lot of the Angola Tractor Supply, 1807 N. Wayne St., Angola.
There are three types of trees available: Scotch pine, Douglas fir and Fraser fir. The trees are available in various sizes and prices.
Hours that Kiwanians will be on hand to assist with the selection are Monday through Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tree shoppers may also make their selections at other times during the week and drop off the price card and payment to Ference’s Jewelry, 1801 N. Wayne St., Suite 107, Angola.
Also, Kiwanians will be collecting new toys for Project Help of Steuben County at Cameron Hospital’s Christmas Village display during the downtown wagon ride event on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. New toys can be dropped off during the day on Friday, Dec. 6 or during Christmas tree sale hours.
Kiwanians will deliver the toys to Project Help to assist with last-minute Christmas requests.
The 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club of Steuben County expressed appreciation for the support it receives from the community in its numerous projects during the year.
Proceeds from all Kiwanis fundraisers are distributed to local not for profits and organizations that focus on assisting children and families.
