ANGOLA — Now that she’s no longer the Steuben County Highway engineer, the county is entering into a contract with Jen Sharkey so she can continue to serve as needed.
On Tuesday the Steuben County Council will take up measures that will make sure Sharkey is on board for at least the next 12 weeks as the county tries to hire a new engineer.
This past Monday the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved a part-time employment agreement with Sharkey.
“That needs to be done right away,” said Wil Howard, president of the commissioners.
On Tuesday, Howard will present to the council requests that relate to Sharkey’s part-time status and other changes in the department following her departure. Her last day was Feb. 26.
Howard’s requests will cover Sharkey’s part-time status for a 12-week period and a change in the job description for the highway superintendent, Derek Iddings, who will now answer to the commissioners seeing that an engineer is no longer in place as department head. A salary ordinance amendment will be necessary also.
Commissioners were also going to post the vacancy for the engineer. Sharkey said she would be available to help train the new engineer.
“If they hire someone I could help train them,” Sharkey said.
Sharkey, who had been the highway engineer since 2013, has taken the newly created position of lead research engineer with the Indiana Local Technical Assistance Program out of Purdue University.
She will manage LTAP’s research program and become a resource for the entity that provides much assistance to local highway departments across the state.
Sharkey will be working with local agencies, counties, cities and towns on problem solving all across Indiana. She will be working remotely and will remain living in Angola. Local street and highway departments in the community will be able to call on Sharkey for assistance.
