ANGOLA — Trine University has named Julie Goodwin as its new executive director of corporate and foundation relations.
In her new role, Goodwin, who previously served the university as director of corporate partnerships, will now identify and develop corporate partnerships to support the strategic enrollment growth of the university and maximize philanthropic support from corporations, government sources and foundations through grants and contracts to support the university’s academic priorities.
“It’s been exciting and gratifying to develop and strengthen many relationships with area businesses, and I plan to build on these relationships as well as develop new opportunities that will support the university as well as serve local industry,” said Goodwin.
“Business partners and community foundations play a vital role in providing financial support as well as opportunities for students to gain practical experience and area employees to further their education,” said David J. Fraboni II, vice president for university advancement. “Julie has already done an excellent job of building these connections, and we look forward to even more partnerships that will develop as a result of her new expanded role.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.