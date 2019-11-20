ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Aging has an address for its new building and an approved development plan that came out of a special meeting of the Angola Plan Commission held Monday.
The address, given before the meeting by the engineering department, is 1905 Wohlert St., Angola.
Commission member Chuck Sheets excused himself from the meeting prior to discussing the project due to a conflict; his family donated the land for the project.
The new building will be approximately 10,000 square feet and will include office space, a kitchenette, recreation and meeting rooms as well as having the potential for retail space.
“This project is huge for the Council on Aging,” said COA Executive Director Denise Kreais. “It’s been a tremendous need for a long time.”
The only entrance to the property will be from Wohlert Street. The current entrance to the property from Harcourt Road will not be used.
When commission member Veryl Carpenter asked why, Tom Green of Tom Green Engineering said city documents said no additional entrances, other than the proposed one from Wohlert Street.
Green did the site design for the project.
“I don’t like to see just one in and out,” Carpenter said. “If we’re going to do anything about this, now is the time to address it.”
The property had the entrance from Harcourt Road when there were storage buildings being sold on the property.
There will be sidewalks installed along both Harcourt Road and Wohlert Street for the development, though they are not on the site plan yet, Green said.
A garage has also been proposed to house the STAR Transportation vehicles, but it will require variance approvals from the Board of Zoning Appeals before it can be built.
According to the staff report, there was insufficient time for the COA to apply for variances due to the timing of the special meeting and review with the project manager.
The intent, however, is to have the garage built as well as the new COA building, engineer Matt Clemens said.
“We had to leave the garage off to get things going,” said Clemens. “We don’t have provisions to leave vehicles outside because we plan on the building.”
The garage will have a cleaning bay and will be able to house all 12 vehicles in the STAR fleet. It will also be heated.
“The garage will be built by the completion of the main building,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.