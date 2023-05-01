ANGOLA — Campaigning has been strong for the upcoming municipal primary elections in Steuben County.
When voters go to the polls Tuesday they will have perhaps more candidates choices than in most previous primary elections where, at times, there aren't enough candidates to even hold a primary for more than one race.
Voters will go to the polls from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. There are two vote center locations available, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, and Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont. People can vote at either location.
In Angola, voters in the Republican Party have three races on the ballot, for mayor and District A and District C for Common Council.
There will also be a spirited campaign for three seats on the Fremont Town Council, where five Republicans are running for the three nominations available.
At the top of the ticket in Angola, Colleen Everage is challenging veteran Councilman Dave Martin for the Republican nomination for mayor in a campaign that has seen many signs placed and the community and the candidates participating in numerous public events.
Sue Essman, human resources director for Angola, intends to file for the Democratic nomination after the primary election is over. A Democrat has held the seat for the past 32 years. Prior to that, only one Democrat ever held the seat in the city's history.
The race to replace Councilman Gary Crum in District A includes next-door-neighbors Randy Coffey and June Julien running for the Republican nomination and Nick Sutton running on the Democratic ticket.
Running for the District C Republican nomination are Leslie Schlottman and Jennifer Sharkey. Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong is not seeking reelection.
In District D, which is being vacated by Martin, Lou Ann Homan is running on the Democratic ticket and David Roe is the Republican candidate.
Elsewhere, unopposed so far are incumbents Dave Olson, D-B, and Jerry McDermid, R-At-large. Unopposed for what would be a first full term in office as clerk-treasurer is Clerk Ryan Herbert.
In Fremont, the three incumbents on the Town Council, Steve Brown, Linda Fulton and Bill Stitt, as being challenged by Scott Glendening and Rick Towers.
Democrat Kathy Parsons is seeking for reelection as clerk-treasurer in Fremont.
In Hamilton, all three incumbents have filed for reelection. They include Mary Vail, D-At-large, Danny Lingo, R-2nd, and Gerry Martin, R-3rd.
Ashley, Clear Lake and Hudson will also have elections this fall but their ballots are filled by town conventions.
Fremont Community Schools voters will also have a referendum to vote on. It would be an operating revenue question that would allow the school to charge an additional $0.1973 per $100 of assessed valuation to pay for school necessities. It would be a continuation of the referendum that originally passed in 2015.
Angola voters will be guaranteed at least three races in the fall. The political parties have until early July to fill out their ballots, so there could end up being more choices in November.
