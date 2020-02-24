ANGOLA — The National Weather Service has made it official: It is not spring.
Snow is being predicted to hit northeast Indiana today through Wednesday, bringing approximately 1-8 inches of heavy snow once the system moves through the area, based on forecasts from two weather entities.
Parts of northeast Indiana and southwest Michigan were placed under a winter weather watch Monday afternoon that’s expected to last through Wednesday night.
Depending on the location, it is possible that snow in excess of 6 inches is possible, the National Weather Service said, between today and Wednesday.
“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes,” the watch information said.
Rain is expected to start this morning, then it could become mixed with snow, turning to all snow today night. About an inch of accumulation could arrive.
The majority of the snow is expected to fall Wednesday, when the Weather Service is calling for 2-4 inches of snow for Angola, Auburn and Kendallville. The forecast for LaGrange is 4-6 inches.
On the high end, AccuWeather, which provides weather information for this publication, is calling for 4-8 inches of snow in LaGrange. AccuWeather is calling for 3-6 inches of snow to come with the system in Angola and Kendallville and 1-3 inches in Auburn.
Only LaGrange and Steuben counties were under the winter storm watch as of Monday afternoon.
There is a slight possibility for more snow early Thursday but no amounts were given in the forecast.
This comes after a weekend of unseasonably warm temperatures.
