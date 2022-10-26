ANGOLA — Downtown Angola Business Owners will hold their annual Spooktacular Halloween festivities on Saturday, from 2-5 p.m.
“Families can visit us downtown on Saturday, have fun and trick-or-treat, participate in other weekend Halloween activities, and also celebrate on Monday in other parts of the community.”, said Jorge Ruiz of Elemento, a business in Historic Downtown Angola.
Fun activities including pumpkin decorating and face painting will start at 2 p.m. Registration for the costume contest in front of the Brokaw Movie House will open at 2:30 p.m., and the contest will then last for about half an hour or an hour.
At registration the participants will be asked to state their names and the category they want to participate in. The winners of the costume contest will be announced at about 3:30 p.m. right before downtown trick-or-treating.
Daniel Diez Moreno from Elemento said that there will be three categories the costumes will be judged in: Best couple, best family and best kids’ costume. The winners in all of them will get prizes, and the second and third places will get a bag of candies.
Trine University adjunct professor Lou Ann Homan will head the panel of judges at the costume contest, and, as Moreno put it, she picked a couple of people to assist her.
Prizes include tickets to the Brokaw Movie House, gift certificates, and whatever was donated by downtown business owners. Later in the day downtown businesses will also open their doors for the trick-or-treating except for some attorney offices that are typically closed weekends, said Moreno.
Most of the businesses will have someone at the doors giving out candy.
“Mostly pretty much all of the downtown businesses will be participating in the trick-or-treating,” said Moreno.
Moreno also said that other fun activities will be available at Angola downtown Saturday, such as a 12-foot skeleton that people can take pictures with, as well as photo booths for families to take selfies, games, and music.
The first 100 children arriving will get a chance to decorate one of 100 smaller pie pumpkins bought for the event.
Moreno said as visitors of the event usually come from all the surrounding communities, they wanted to spread the word that the event was moved from the actual Halloween day to Saturday.
“They come from all over the different communities, that’s why we wanted to get as much publicity to let people we are moving it,” he said.
