ORLAND — Two Orland brothers have died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday night in rural Steuben County, the Steuben County Sheriff's Office is reporting.
Tyler Michael Curtis, 16, Orland, died after he reportedly was driving a 2012 Lexus IS2 at a high rate of speed and lost control after driving over a small hill, traveling off the east side of the road and striking a tree nearly head on and splitting the car in two, said a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.
Chace Curtis, 14, died from the injuries he sustained while in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, today, Detective Chris Emerick said.
The wreck occurred on C.R. 675W, south of S.R. 120, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tyler Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner. Chace Curtis was transported by Samaritan Helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition Thursday night. His death was reported by Emerick at about 10:10 a.m. today
The report said it was not known whether the boys were wearing seat belts. Airbags did deploy.
The roadway was clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Officers have been on the scene this morning and plan to conduct aerial surveillance this afternoon, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene Thursday by Orland Fire Rescue, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Samaritan Helicopter and the Angola Police Department.
This story will be updated as KPC Media receives more information.
