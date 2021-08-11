INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive is the Olympics of the livestock show season for 4-H exhibitors from across Indiana.
After tight competitions, several of these exhibitors were crowned Grand and Reserve Champions Monday during the 2021 Indiana State Fair Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America.
Noble County’s Warner Ott showed the supreme grand champion beef heifer with his shorthorn. Steuben County’s Harlee Henney showed the grand champion beef steer with her Charolais.
During the event, 4-H members showed livestock of various species, weights, and classes on the dirt in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Categories included diary steer, meat goat wether, meat goat wether dam, market lamb, market barrow, beef heifer and beef steer.
The Grand and Supreme Champions for each species are as follows:
• Grand Champion Dairy Steer: Laney Parker, Class 3, Allen County
• Supreme Champion Meat Goat Wether: Colton Kephart, Lightweight, Johnson County
• Supreme Champion Meat Goat Wether Dam: Parker Miller, Middleweight, Boone County
• Grand Champion Market Lamb: Kelby Roberts, Blackface Cross, Rush County
• Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Owen Mitchell, Wayne County
• Grand Champion Market Barrow: Shelby Martin, Crossbred, Monroe County
• Supreme Champion Beef Heifer: Warner Ott, Shorthorn, Noble County
• Grand Champion Beef Steer: Harlee Henney, Charolais, Steuben County
Reserve Champion (2nd place) was awarded to the following:
• Reserve Champion Dairy Steer: Emily Alma, Class 4, White County
• Reserve Champion Meat Goat Wether: Spencer Goettemoeller, Heavyweight, Randolph County
• Reserve Champion Meat Goat Wether Dam: Parker Miller, Heavyweight, Boone County
• Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Chayenee Tennant, Hampshire, Wabash County
• Reserve Champion Market Barrow: Eli Wischmeier, Reserve Crossbred, Jackson County
• Reserve Champion Beef Heifer: Braydon Reibolt, Angus, Franklin County
• Reserve Champion Beef Steer: Spencer Goettemoeller, Crossbred, Randolph County.
