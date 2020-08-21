ANGOLA — Six of the 12 races for school board seats in the four school districts serving Steuben County have contested races in the Nov. 3 general election.
Filing closed at noon Friday.
As predicted, candidates came out as the filing deadline neared.
Of all of the races, only one has a vacancy, one of the two District 1 seats on the Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees.
Here are the seats up for election this year and the names of candidates who have filed their candidacies:
Fremont Community Schools
District 1 — Two seats are up and incumbent board Member Laura McLatcher has filed. Member Marty McNeal nor anyone else have filed.
District 2 — Incumbent Jena Stuckey has filed for reelection.
Hamilton Community Schools
District 2 — Incumbent Jamy Merritt has filed.
At-large — Incumbent Jeremy Hill has filed.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County
District 1 — Incumbent board Member Case Gilbert has filed for reelection. Mark Ridenour, a former MSD administrator, has also filed.
District 2 — Mark Cockroft and Rebecca Maggart are seeking the seat for this district. Incumbent Marilyn Hill did not seek reelection.
District 3 — Board Member Leann Boots is being challenged by Tony Culver, a former Republican Party chairman.
At-large — Board President Cory Archbold is being challenged by Thomas Caswell.
Prairie Heights Community Schools
Springfield Township — Incumbent Mike Howe is running unopposed.
Salem Township — Jill A. Engle-Walworth is running against Heather Culler. Member James Courtright is not seeking reelection.
Jackson Township — Incumbent board Member Bob Ledgerwood is being challenged by Aaron Pfafman, a former board member.
The school races will share the ballot with contests on the county, state and federal level, including that for president of the United States. The Republican Party will also be electing precinct committeemen this election.
