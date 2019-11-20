HAMILTON — Hamilton Elementary School fifth-grader Sophia Bible has been named the winner of a local poster contest sponsored by the Hamilton Lions Club.
Bible’s poster was among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 30th annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.
“Peace has no limits unless someone rejects it and will then be against peace,” the 12-year-old from Hamilton said.
The poster was selected by members of the local Hamilton Lions Club Janet Albright, Carol and Randy Church, Frances Gould, Melody Metcalf, club president Beth Kohli, Don Norris, Tom Sigl and Michelle Van Wye, for its originality, artistic merit, and portrayal of the contest theme, “The Journey of Peace”. The judging was held on Nov. 8 at Hamilton Elementary School.
Kohli said she was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students at Hamilton Elementary School.
“It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them. I’m so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their visions.”
Bible’s poster will advance to district and international rounds of competition.
One grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000, plus a trip for the winner and two family members to an award ceremony. The 24 merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500.
“Our club is cheering for Sophia as her poster advances in the competition, and we hope that her vision will ultimately be shared with others around the world.” Kohli said.
Locally Bible and the one other student will be honored for their participation by the Hamilton Lions Club at Hamilton Elementary School’s semester awards program in January. Bible and her art teacher, Michelle Warner, will be honored at a club meeting sometime early next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.