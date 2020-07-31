Monument work set; Public Square to close
ANGOLA — Maintenance has been scheduled for work on the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument for Friday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners announced.
The work will take place from 6-10 a.m.
No traffic will be permitted on the Public Square area and the roads will be barricaded.
In conjunction with the city of Angola, the official detour for U.S. 20 traffic is McKinley Street to Mill Street to Williams Street.
Motorists on North and South Wayne streets may use the alternate routes of choice.
A variety of work is scheduled on the Monument, including work on the four soldiers that will require their temporary removal.
