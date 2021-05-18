KENDALLVILLE — Impact Institute of northeast Indiana has honored its 2020-2021 second semester outstanding students.
The honored students are listed with their home high schools:
Automotive Technology — Sebastian Smith, Garrett; and Ronald Raley, Westview;
Auto Body Collision Repair — Landin Ross, Fremont;
CAD — Garrett Farnham, Angola;
Criminal Justice — Julia Shores, DeKalb; and Carson McLatcher, Fremont;
Interactive Media — Allie Knauer, Churubusco;
Cosmetology — Lena Helbert, Eastside; and Areizi Estrada, Lakeland;
Construction Trades — Anthony Deyo, East Noble;
Culinary Arts — Caleb Creager, Hamilton;
Electrical, Plumbing, & HVAC — Jeffrey Hosford, East Noble;
Marine Service Technology — Ethan Beachy, East Noble;
Health Occupations Education — Tristen Adams, DeKalb; Leslie Solis, East Noble; Deann Fry, Westview;
Primary Health Care — Jalynn Skinner, Churubusco; Heaven Hall, DeKalb; Allison Martin, East Noble;
Precision Machining – Morgen Bell, Churubusco;
Welding — Dawson Dellinger, DeKalb; and Wade Parks, home schooled.
