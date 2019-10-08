ANGOLA — The wet weather of the past couple years has forced the Steuben County Highway Department to fund additional money for culvert repair and maintenance.
The past two years have seen near-record rainfall for Angola and by extension Steuben County. In 2018 nearly 50 inches of precipitation was recorded by Tim Tyler, National Weather Service cooperative weather observer, and so far in 2019, more than 41 inches have been recorded. The average for the year is in the 38-inch range.
With some existing culverts unable to handle the deluges of rain — like the event that dumped 3.3 inches on Sept. 27-28 — much more money than had been budgeted has been spent.
"We've spent $150,000 on what I would call unbudgeted drainage projects," Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey said on Monday at the meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The money has been spent on items such as repairs of existing culverts and replacement of culverts that this year have been undersized for the amount of water they've been tasked with handling.
Meanwhile, Sharkey announced that E&B Paving was scheduled to start work on repaving Bay View Road around Lake James on Monday.
Weather permitting, of course.
In addition to resurfacing the busy road that carries much traffic around Lake James and populous points beyond, including Jimmerson and Snow lakes, work will be done to shore up the base of the road's edges. Sharkey said the main portion of the road will get a 2-inch new coat while the edges were going to get 4 inches of asphalt to prevent the road from breaking.
Crews from E&B were finishing up on the resurfacing of S.R. 327 between C.R. 800S and U.S. 20, which has had the road closed for some time.
"I think they're still balancing their work on 327," Sharkey said Tuesday while speaking before the Steuben County Council.
Sharkey also told the council the county received a damage reimbursement of $85,792 for C.R. 20N. This money was from the Indiana Department of Transportation to cover repairs from the road getting damaged as an unofficial, local detour from last year when U.S. 20 was reconstructed in Angola.
While there was damage to other roads, INDOT only allows reimbursement for one local, unofficial detour.
State grant money was used to do work on other roads damaged by vehicles — especially heavy vehicles — that didn't follow the official detour that added nearly a half out to one's travel driving around the construction zone using state and federal highways.
