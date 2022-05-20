INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate in April remained unchanged from the previous month, when it reached a record low of 2.2%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The state continued to fare better than the nation as a whole, with the U.S. unemployment rate in April at 3.6%, also remaining stable from March.
In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose again, from 62.4% in March to 62.6% in April, surpassing the national rate of 62.2%. Meanwhile, employers in April had over 160,000 jobs that they were seeking to fill.
Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,347,813 — an increase of 15,383 from the previous month.
“We continue to be encouraged by the increasing number of Hoosiers who are re-entering the workforce,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said in the announcement. “With unemployment sitting at its lowest point in a generation, it’s a great time to take advantage of the job opportunities that are available.”
The 2.2% unemployment figure is the lowest since the DWD was started in 1976. Close to 21,000 Hoosiers filed unemployment claims in April.
It's far from the high of the 16.9% unemployment rate reached in April 2020 when the full brunt of state-ordered closures were felt during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. April 2021 saw 3.9% as the unemployment rate worked itself back down.
Private-sector employment in Indiana decreased by 3,000 jobs over the last month, translating to a gain of 98,500 jobs from this time last year. Total private employment now stands at 2,751,700. Industries that experienced job increases in April included:
• Manufacturing (+1,600)
• Private Educational & Health Services (+1,100)
• Financial Activities (+700)
• Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+300)
